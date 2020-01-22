PM Trudeau insists Iran respect families' wishes when it comes to burials

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is insisting Iran respect the wishes of families when it comes to burying those who died when a passenger jet was shot down outside Tehran.

Trudeau says doing so would respect not just international law, but the principles of Islam as well.

All 176 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines flight P-S-752 were killed when it crashed outside Tehran earlier this month after being hit by two Iranian surface-to-air missiles.

Ottawa has confirmed that included 57 Canadian citizens and 29 permanent residents of Canada.

The Canadian Press has independently confirmed at least 90 victims with ties to Canada, many of them students and professors returning after spending the December break visiting relatives in Iran.

But Iran's aviation authority issued a report that said the jetliner was carrying five Canadian nationals, reflecting the passports used by passengers to board the aircraft.

That has raised concerns the bodies won't be allowed out of the country for those families wishing for a burial in Canada.

Iran is a majority-Muslim country, where it is customary for remains to be buried as soon as possible after death.