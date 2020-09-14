Pointe-Verte adopts incentive policy to encourage development

Pointe-Verte has adopted a new incentives aimed at enticing property development in the community.

Under the incentive, the village will provide applicants up to $100,000 over a period of up to three years to build new apartment buildings, single-family units, and commercial buildings, as well as purchase existing, but inoperative, commercial buildings within the community.

All projects must first be approved by the village's council by means of resolution.

The village says any serious project will be considered for the incentive.

Details of the policy can be found on Pointe-Verte's website.