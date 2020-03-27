Police appeal for calm after isolation dispute in Rothesay

Kennebecasis Regional Police are urging people to avoid taking actions into their own hands following a dispute over self-isolation in Rothesay on Thursday.

Officers responded late Thursday morning to a threat call at a residence on the Hampton Road.

Police say the occupants were in a dispute over two people who were not properly self-isolating after a recent trip abroad.

A release posted to the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force Facebook page states a male was arrested for assault after purposely coughing in someone's face while feeling ill and uttering threats.

The Government of New Brunswick non-compliance branch has also been notified.

New Brunswickers are reminded they can call the COVID-19 non-compliance line at 1-855-462-8387 if they have concerns that someone is not self-isolating properly and should not take matters into their own hands.

The line can be reached between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Concerns filed after hours should be directed by e-mail to hepaide@gnb.ca.