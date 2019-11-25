Police arrest Bathurst man wanted in connection with Acadian Peninsula home invasion

Police have arrested a Bathurst man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion on the Acadian Peninsula.

The Bathurst Police Force says officers located and arrested 30-year-old Ronald Albert Canuel on Sunday.

He's been turned over to the RCMP and faces several charges, including robbery, break-and-enter, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

The charges stem from an incident on November 5th on Route 11 in Village-Blanchard, where police allege three individuals entered a home and assaulted the occupant with a weapon.

Two other individuals, 32-year-old Willie Larocque of Beresford and 25-year-old Blayne Rose of Bathurst, were arrested in connection with the incident and face similar charges.