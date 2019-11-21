Police arrest Grand Falls man wanted in connection with alleged home invasion, assault

RCMP have arrested a Grand Falls man wanted in connection with home invasion and assault in Saint-Andre.

42-year-old Bernny Parent was charged in October with breaking and entering, committing an indictable offence inside a dwelling house, uttering threats, and assault.

The charges stem from an incident last December during which a residence was broken into and the occupants allegedly threatened and assaulted.

Parent was arrested on Wednesday and is schedule to appear in court on March 30th.

