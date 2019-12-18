Police ask for help to locate truck stolen from Balmoral area

The RCMP is searching for a pickup truck which was stolen from the Balmoral area.

The blue 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 has the New Brunswick licence plate number CTS 848 and vehicle identification number 3GTU2LECXHG112067.

Police say it also has four white wildlife-themed decals on the passenger rear-fender area and a back rack.

The truck was stolen from outside a residence on Des Pionniers Avenue sometime between 8 p.m. on Tuesday and the following.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campbellton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.