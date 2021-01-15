Police ask public for help locating missing 16-year-old boy from Moncton

The RCMP is asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for a missing 16-year-old boy from Moncton.

Mounties say Aiden James Stillman was last seen on Monday at a residence on Snowden Ave.

He's described as five-feet-seven inches tall, around 125 pounds with a slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Stillman was last seen wearing a black ball cap, a light brown winter coat with fur trim on the hood, red gym pants, tan work boots, and a multi-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.