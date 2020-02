The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 66-year-old Moncton man.

Valmond Joseph Simon Cormier was last seen at a residence on Lutes Street on January 10th and reported missing to the RCMP on February 23rd.

He's described as about 5'9" and 210 pounds with brown eyes and short grey hair that is balding.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.