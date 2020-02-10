Police Chief: Education, partnerships required to deal with growing crystal meth crisis

Bathurst's police chief says partnerships and education are needed to help deal with a growing crystal methamphetamine crisis.

Chief Ernie Boudreau tells the Northern Light that when other jurisdictions say it's coming, there's no doubt it will be here soon and that we should not turn our backs.

He says schools need to be made aware of the dangers and that parents need to talk about it with their children.

Boudreau says officers are already seeing the effects of synthetic drugs in some individuals they take into custody.

(with files from the Northern Light)