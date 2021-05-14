Police continue to investigate shooting in Centennial Park area of Moncton

The RCMP is continuing to investigate a shooting in the Centennial Park area of Moncton that prompted a lockdown of homes, businesses and four area schools on Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to a report of a vehicle struck by bullets near Millennium Boulevard and Killam Drive that appeared to come from the woods in Centennial Park.

An Alert Ready message was issued at 10:17 a.m., and the RCMP said on Twitter that residents, schools, businesses and people in the area should lock their doors, shelter in place and stay away from windows.

(Twitter/RCMP New Brunswick)

The area was contained for almost eight hours as police searched for evidence, and a second Alert Ready message with the all clear was issued at 6:05 p.m.

Police say there were no injuries or arrests made in connection to the incident, and are looking to speak to anyone who may have video footage from the area between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Thursday.