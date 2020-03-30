Police hand fines to people ignoring rules aimed at slowing spread of COVID-19
Police in Nova Scotia are getting serious about imposing fines on people caught ignoring provincial orders aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
On Sunday, Halifax Regional Police handed a $697 fine to a woman who was walking in Point Pleasant Park, which has been closed to visitors since the province declared a state of emergency on March 22.
As well, the woman's car was impounded.
On Saturday, the Truro Police Service issued a similar summary offence ticket to a 65-year-old man for failing to self isolate for 14 days after entering the province.
Truro police say they received several complaints alleging the man was ``blatantly disregarding'' self-isolation rules
Police Chief Dave MacNeil says the man was charged with violating the province's Health Protection Act, which carries a fine between $700 and $1,000.