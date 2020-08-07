Police identify suspect in Shippagan convenience store robbery

The Lameque RCMP says a suspect has been identified following a robbery at a convenience store in Shippagan on Monday.

A release states a man armed with a knife entered the Needs Convenience store on First Street near J.D. Gauthier Boulevard at around 11:55 p.m. on August 3.

Police say he demanded money from the employee before leaving through the back of the store with an undisclosed amount of money and tobacco.

RCMP say there were no injuries in the incident.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, and police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

