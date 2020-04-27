Police in Miramichi seize candy coated in dangerous drugs
One person has been arrested after police discovered what they say was candy coated in dangerous drugs.
The Miramichi Police Force says it was recently made aware of a drug circulating the city described as candy covered in a mixture of Fentanyl and Xanax.
A 21 year old man was arrested after police seized a quantity of candy, unknown liquid and power, along with items used in production from a residence in Miramichi on Saturday.
The force says the investigation continues and that the man is slated to appear in court at a later date.
Miramichi Police Force - Facebook