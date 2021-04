Police are looking for 65-year old Abdulgadir Nur who was reported missing on Thursday.

RCMP say Nur was last seen around 11:30 a.m. around the Paul Street area in Dieppe and there is a concern for his safety.

Nur is described as 5'3" tall with a medium build and weighing 185 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Abdulgadir Nur is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP.