Police in New Brunswick conduct search for evidence after double homicide

A search for evidence is underway in eastern New Brunswick, where police are investigating the unsolved killings of a couple in their 70s.

The RCMP in Moncton say the search is being conducted in the city's west end near Jones Lake.

The bodies of 78-year-old Bernard Saulnier and 74-year-old Rose-Marie Saulnier were found in their home on Amirault Street in Dieppe, N.B., on Sept. 7.

Police say they do not believe the double homicide was a random event.

RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh issued a statement asking the public to "allow police the necessary time and space to conduct their search.''