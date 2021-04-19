Police in Saint John, New Brunswick say man in custody following standoff

Police in Saint John, N.B., say a standoff at a local residence has ended peacefully.



Police say they were called to a home on Ludlow Street West just after 2 a.m. today following reports of a man inside with a weapon.



After hours of negotiations, police say their emergency tactical services unit entered the home just before 11:30 a.m.



A 50-year-old man was taken into custody.



Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.



There's no word yet on charges as police continue their investigation.