The RCMP is investigating after several pieces of jewelry were stolen from a business in St. Martins.

Police believe the break, enter, and theft on Big Salmon River Road occurred sometime between September 27th and 29th.

Mounties say the culprit, or culprits, made off with a number of custom-made pieces of jewelry including bracelets and rings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.