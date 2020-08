​Police are investigating an all-terrain vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman from Fredericton.



The RCMP says the crash in Birdton, about 25 kilometres northwest of Fredericton, was reported on Saturday morning.



Police say it appears the woman lost control of the ATV sometime Friday night, went into the ditch and hit a tree stump.



The Mounties say she died at the scene.