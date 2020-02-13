Police investigating blaze at abandoned Perth-Andover home

The RCMP is asking for public assistance identifying those responsible for a fire at an abandoned home in Perth-Andover last week.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. February 7 to a report of a fire at a home on Route 109.

Police say the house was badly damaged, and they believe the fire began at the front of the home.

RCMP say their investigation has determined the fire is suspicious and are appealing to the public for any information that might lead them to those responsible.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed suspicious activity, is asked to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP at 506-273-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).