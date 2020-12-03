Police investigating fatal ATV crash in Tabusintac

A six-year-old girl has died following an ATV crash in northeastern New Brunswick.

Emergency crews responded at around 3:45 p.m. Monday to a single vehicle crash outside a home on Grattan Road in Tabusintac where it is believed an ATV hit a tree and rolled over.

RCMP say a six-year old girl on the ATV was taken to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries, while a 24-year old woman who was also on the ATV was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash, but do not believe alcohol was a factor.