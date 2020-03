Police say a homicide investigation is underway into the death of a 39-year-old woman from northern New Brunswick.



The Mounties say they called to a home on Saint-Ignace Road, in Saint Ignace, just after 6:30 a.m. yesterday to a report of an unresponsive woman.



The woman was taken to hospital, where she died.



The exact cause of the woman's death has yet to be determined, but police say an autopsy will be conducted soon.