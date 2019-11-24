Police investigating stolen automotive parts and tools in Wakefield

The West District RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating stolen automotive parts and tools taken form a business in Wakefield.

On November 10, police received a report of a break, enter and theft at a business on Route 103.

RCMP say the items were taken sometime between October 1 and 10.

A number of items were stolen, including:

- Dart Big M series engine

· High Helix blower

· 18 inch super glide 4 ATI Shorty

· Torque converter

· MSD Promag 20

· RCD starter battery pack and PSI hat

- Other drag-racing related parts and tools

Anyone with information about this theft or the whereabouts of the stolen items is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).