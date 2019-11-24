Police investigating stolen automotive parts and tools in Wakefield
The West District RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating stolen automotive parts and tools taken form a business in Wakefield.
On November 10, police received a report of a break, enter and theft at a business on Route 103.
RCMP say the items were taken sometime between October 1 and 10.
A number of items were stolen, including:
- Dart Big M series engine
· High Helix blower
· 18 inch super glide 4 ATI Shorty
· Torque converter
· MSD Promag 20
· RCD starter battery pack and PSI hat
- Other drag-racing related parts and tools
Anyone with information about this theft or the whereabouts of the stolen items is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).