Police investigating theft of pickup truck near Canterbury 

The RCMP is investigating the theft of a pickup truck from Scott Siding over the weekend.

Police believe the 2016 white Toyota Tacoma was taken from outside a residence on Scott Siding Road in the community near Canterbury sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle has New Brunswick licence plate number CTA 302 and vehicle identification number 5TFDZ5BN0GX010686.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or who may have seen the vehicle is asked to contact the Western Valley Region RCMP at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).