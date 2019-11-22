Police investigating theft of vehicles from business in Beardsley

The Woodstock RCMP is asking for the public's help in their investigation of a break, enter and theft at a business in Beardsley.

A release says at around 11:30 p.m. on October 26 at least two people broke into Big Dog Equipment Sales on Dobie Road and stole a number of items, including three vehicles, fuel and a number of tools.

Police say the stolen vehicles include:

a white, 2009 Ford Escape with NB licence plate NBR 969;

an orange and black, 2011 Arctic Cat snowmobile F800, modified with an F1000 hood;

a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with NB licence plate CUE 511, which police believe has since been painted black.

Anyone with information about the theft, or who was in the area and witnessed suspicious activity, is asked to call the Woodstock detachment at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

