Police looking for 15-year-old boy missing from Moncton

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help as they attempt to locate Aiden Stillman from Moncton.

A release states the 15-year-old boy was last seen around 8:00 p.m. June 16 near Snow Avenue in the community.

Police say he was reported missing the same day and there is a concern for his well-being.

Stillman is described as being approximately 5'7" tall and weighing around 120 pounds, with medium length brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP say he was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers, a maroon baseball hat and had a red backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aiden Stillman is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.