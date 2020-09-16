Police looking for missing Moncton woman

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 28-year-old Moncton woman.

A release states Monica Cormier was last seen near Bromley Avenue in the city around noon on Sunday September 13.

Police say she was reported missing on Monday September 14.

The RCMP has followed up on several leads but have so far been unsuccessful in locating her.

Monica Cormier is described as standing 5'1" tall and weighing around 110 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing jeans, a green tank top and was carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Monica Cormier is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.

