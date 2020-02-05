Police looking for side-by-side stolen from Saint-Quentin

The Northeast District RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate a stolen side-by-side all-terrain vehicle taken from a Saint-Quentin residence.

A release states the vehicle was stolen from the yard of the residence on Roussel Rue sometime between December 30, 2019 and January 20, 2020.

Police describe the side-by-side as a white 2012 Polaris Ranger RZR XP 900 with New Brunswick licence plate XV526, with vehicle identification number 4XAJT9EA8CB601268.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the side-by-side, or who may have information about the theft, is asked to call the Saint-Quentin RCMP at 506-235-2149 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).