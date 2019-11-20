Police looking for tractor stolen from Gladwyn

The Perth-Andover RCMP are investigating the theft of a tractor in Gladwyn and are hopeful someone from the public may have seen or know of the whereabouts of the vehicle.

A release describes the tractor as an orange 2017 Kubota, model M5091, with NB licence plate number T28 213 and VIN 00051347.

Police say it had been parked along the side of People's Road and would have been stolen sometime between 7:00 p.m. on November 11 and 1:00 p.m. November 14.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the tractor, or who may have information about the theft, is asked to call the Perth-Andover RCMP at 506-273-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).