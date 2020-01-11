Police need assistance in Oromocto break and enter investigation

The Oromocto RCMP is asking for the public's help as the probe an attempted break and enter at a business on Bliss Street on Tuesday.

A release says an individual attempted to break into the storage unit behind the Cheese Curds Habanero restaurant around 12:15 a.m. on January 7.

Police say the suspect was unsuccessful in their attempt and the incident was reported to police later that day.

RCMP say the suspect is pictured above, and is described as wearing a white hockey mask, a blue and black winter coat, light coloured pants, winter boots and gloves.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may recognize the suspect, is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).