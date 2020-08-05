Police need help identifying suspect in Shippagan robbery

The Lameque RCMP is asking the public for assistance as they attempt to identify a suspect following a convenience store robbery in Shippagan.

A release states at around 11:55 p.m. August 3, a man entered the Needs Convenience store on First Street near J.D. Gauthier Boulevard armed with a knife.

Police say the suspect demanded money from the employee and left through the back of the store with an undisclosed amount of money and tobacco.

There were no injuries.

The suspect is described as standing around 6' tall with a skinny build and a pointy nose and was wearing dark clothing and had his face covered.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lameque Detachment at 506-726-5222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).