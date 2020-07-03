Police need help locating 15-year-old girl missing from Moncton

The RCMP is requesting the public's assistance as they search for Emma Marie May Richardson of Moncton.

A release states Richardson was last seen near Myers Street in Moncton around 6:00 p.m. June 30 and was reported missing later that day.

Police describe Richardson as standing 5'7" tall and weighing around 175 lbs with long, light brown hair, brown eyes and a nose ring on the right side.

She was last seen wearing a white tie dye hoodie, as seen in the photo above, with "I HATE EVERYONE BUT YOU" written in black on the front-left.

RCMP say she was also wearing black jogging pants and navy coloured sandals, and was carrying a fuzzy grey blanket.

Anyone with information ont he whereabouts of Emma Marie May Richardson is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400