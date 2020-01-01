Police need help to ID Lakeville Corner break and enter suspects

The Minto RCMP is seeking information from the public to assist in their ongoing investigation of a break and enter that occurred at a Lakeville Corner residence in early December.

A release says surveillance photos show two individuals exiting a dark pickup truck at a residence on Route 690 sometime between midnight and 8:00 a.m. on December 10, 2019.

Police say they believe these individuals are related to a break and enter that occurred at the same residence in early November 2019.

Anyone who may recognize either suspect pictured or who has information related to this break and enter is asked to contact the Minto RCMP at 506-327-1820 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).