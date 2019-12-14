Police need help with suspicious fire investigation in Riverview

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking the public for information that could assist with an investigation into a suspicious fire in Riverview.

Officers and the Riverview Fire Department responded around 2:50 a.m. December 11 to a fire at West Side's Bar and Grill restaurant on Coverdale Road.

Police say the business was empty at the time and there were no injuries.

A release says the investigation has determined the fire is suspicious in nature, with surveillance video showing a male near the business shortly before the fire started.

RCMP say the person appears ot be wearing jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo attached, or who may have witnessed anyone in the area prior to or after the start of the fire, is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS 98477).