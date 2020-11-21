Police probing break and enters at two Pabineau Falls cottages

The Northeast District RCMP is investigating after two cottages were broken into in Pabineau Falls in the past week.

Police say the properties on Pabineau Falls Road were broken into sometime between the evening of November 15th and the morning of November 18th.

RCMP say the properties were vandalized but nothing was taken.

Anyone with information on the incidents or who has surveillance cameras on Pabineau Falls Road is asked to contact the Chaleur Region RCMP.