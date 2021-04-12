Police request assistance locating Benjamin Morais

The RCMP needs help finding a missing 26-year old man from Caraquet.

Police say Benjamin Morais was last seen on April 5th at a residence on Boulevard Saint-Pierre Ouest and was reported missing on Friday.

Morais is described as standing 5'11" tall and weighing around 160 lbs with green and brown eyes, prescription glasses and hair that is short on the sides and longer at the top.

On Saturday, the RCMP said personal items belonging to Morais had been found on the bike trail between Rue du Portage and Rue de la Gare in Caraquet, and asked residents in the area to call police if they see him or notice anything unusual on their property.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Benjamin Morais is asked to call the Caraquet RCMP.