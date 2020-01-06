Police search for missing man after vehicle found submerged in Chaleur Bay

Northeast District RCMP is asking for help to locate a 63-year-old man from Gloucester Junction after his vehicle was found submerged in the Chaleur Bay in Dalhousie.

Police were called to a boat launch at the Inch Arran Park Campground on Saturday morning after someone noticed a pickup truck submerged in the water.

The RCMP say Rolland Roy, the owner and presumed driver of the vehicle, was not located at the scene.

An underwater search was conducted, as well as an aerial search by a helicopter, but both were unsuccessful.

Roy was last seen around 5:45 p.m. on Friday in Campbellton, with police saying they've determined he arrived in the Dalhousie area sometime before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

He's described as 6' tall and about 185 pounds with short grey hair, blue eyes, and he wears glasses.