Police searching for missing Moncton 14-year-old

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for help from the public as they attempt to locate Olivia Mullin.

A release states the 14-year-old was last seen near Twin Oaks Avenue and Mountain Road in Moncton at 7:30 p.m. June 27.

Police say she was reported missing later that day and there is a concern for her well-being.

Mullin is described as standing approximately five feet tall and weighing around 97 pounds with long red hair, brown eyes and a small heart tattoo on her left wrist.

A release states she was last seen wearing a sweater, blue shorts and flip flops.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Olivia Mullin is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.