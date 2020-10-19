Police seek public's help locating missing Moncton teen

Despite several leads, the RCMP says it has been unable locating a Moncton teen reported missing earlier this month.

Mounties say 16-year-old Aiden James Stillman was last seen at a residence on Snow Ave. in Moncton on October 11th.

Stillman is described as being approximately five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds with a slim build, medium length light brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Stillman's whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP.