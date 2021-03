One person has been arrested after police seized several unsecured long guns at a residence on the Tobique First Nation.

Mounties say a search of a home on Fourth Street on February 26th turned up 17 unsecured long guns and a large amount of cash.

Police say the guns were hidden in a wall.

A 68-year-old man was arrested and later released.

He'll appear in court in April.

The investigation is on-going.

NB RCMP