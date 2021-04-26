Police seize drugs, firearm following search of Fredericton residence

A joint police operation has led to the seizure of a firearm, drugs, and chemicals believe to be used to produce crystal methamphetamine.

Officers with the RCMP and Fredericton Police Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Davis Street in Fredericton last Thursday where they seized a firearm and ammunition, what's believed to be cocaine and hydromorphone.

Mounties say the officers also seize several chemicals believed to be used in the production of crystal methamphetamine.

No word if there were any arrests or if any charges are expected.

The investigation is on-going.

