Police still investigating St. Andrews woman's disappearance as missing person

Police are looking to speak to an individual who may have information about a missing St. Andrews woman.

Wilhelmina(Wilma) Catherine Montgomery was last seen in the community on December 7th.

A search for the 68-year-old woman was scaled back and treated as a recovery effort.

Mounties say they've obtained video surveillance footage showing a vehicle turning onto Water Street from King Street near the wharf in St. Andrews between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on December 8th, and that those in the vehicle may unknowingly have information that could help pinpoint the woman's last possible whereabouts.

Cst. Christopher Henderson says there's no criminality suspected in her disappearance and that police are just trying to get information that may help locate Montgomery.

Police still consider Montgomery a missing person and continue to investigate her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact he St. Andrews RCMP.

