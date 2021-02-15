Police still looking for missing 31-year old Grand Bay-Westfield woman

The Mounties are continuing their search for Andrea Limkilde from Grand Bay-Westfield.

Police say Limkilde was last seen at approximately 2:00 p.m. on February 5th at the Scholtens gas station on River Valley Drive and was reported missing on February 9th.

She is described as standing 5'4" tall and weighing approximately 130 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen carrying a brown purse and wearing a grey or white hooded jacket, blue leggings and cream or beige Cougar boots.

Investigators have obtained video surveillance footage showing Limkilde using the crosswalk at 3:30 p.m. February 5th on River Valley Drive and then walking northbound.

The RCMP would like to speak to anyone who saw Limkilde walking on River Valley Drive, the walking trail, around the Epworth Park area or getting into a vehicle on the afternoon of February 5th.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andrea Limkilde, or who has seen her since February 5th, is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP detachment at 506-757-1020.