Police turn to public for help locating missing teen from Lutes Mountain

The Caledonia Region RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a missing teen from Lutes Mountain.

Police say 14-year-old Chad Forgeron was last seen on Stelor Drive in Lutes Mountain on Monday wearing a black jacket and black Nike sneakers.

Despite several leads, Mounties have been unsuccessful in locating Forgeron.

He's described as being approximately five-feet tall, weighing around 120 pounds with a slim build, medium-length brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Chad Forgeron's whereabouts is ask to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.