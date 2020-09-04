Police turn to public for help with drug trafficking investigation on Acadian Peninusla

The RCMP is asking the public for assistance into an ongoing drug trafficking investigation on the Acadian Peninsula.

Police say they've been investigating alleged drug trafficking in the Rang-Saint-Georges area for quite some time and have executed three search warrants at a residence on Route 135 since 2018.

Mounties say a search of two homes on Route 135 on Monday yielded quantities of what's believed to be cocaine, in packages intended for distribution, and significant quantities of both Canadian and U.S. currency.

During the searches, police say they encountered fortified doors.

Officers arrested a 65-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, and a 52-year-old woman, all from Rang-Saint-Georges, at the scene.

All three individuals were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on December 8th.

The RCMP says several other people were present during the searches, including two young children.

Police say paramedics were also at the scene to ensure the wellbeing of the occupants.

Sgt. Jean-Francois Martel says police are committed to disrupting the drug trade in New Brunswick communities and that members of the public can help by reporting suspicious activity to their local police.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.