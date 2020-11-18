Police warn of scammers using names of loved ones to scam victims

The Bathurst Police Force is warning of a scam that appears to be targeting local seniors recently.

The force says scammers are calling people posing as a family member in trouble and needing money right away for things like bail, a bad car accident, or trouble returning home from a foreign country.

It says the scammers seem to primarily be targeting seniors, pretending to be a grandchild begging them to keep the money a secret so their parents don't find out.

Police urge citizens not to send money money to anyone unless certain their story is true.

The department says citizens should find out how to protect themselves against scammers by contacting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or visiting www.antifraudcentre.ca.

