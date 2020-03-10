Politics playing a big role as minority Tory government delivers N.B. budget

New Brunswick's minority government tables its provincial budget today, but the focus for most observers will be more on the politics than the finances.

Donald Wright, a political scientist at the University of New Brunswick, says the government's survival depends on whether the Progressive Conservatives can get the support of the third parties.

The Tories have been under fire since introducing proposed health reforms that included the night-time closing of emergency rooms in six community hospitals.

The government put the reforms on hold following a public and political backlash, but the Opposition Liberals have pounced on the issue as a reason to try to topple the government at the first opportunity.

The Green and People's Alliance parties, which each have three members in the legislature, aren't saying yet how they'll vote on today's budget.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says the spending plan hits the government's target of $125 million in surplus to apply to the net debt, and insists it's not an ``election budget.''