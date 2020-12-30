Poll suggests COVID-19 made Canadians feel grateful for what they have

A new poll suggests the COVID-19 pandemic has made some Canadians feel more grateful for what they have.



The poll from Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies found respondents cited that feeling 56 per cent of the time when asked about positive impacts from the pandemic.



More seniors than young people in the survey reported appreciating what they have now than before COVID-19.



Association president Jack Jedwab says that may reflect that older generation have been more threatened by the virus and may have not spent much time with close family.



He notes that younger respondents more often cited being thankful for spending more quality time with immediate families.



The online survey of 1,528 Canadians was conducted Dec. 11-13 and cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.

