Positive COVID-19 case in traveler on three Air Canada flights November 28th

Public Health in New Brunswick has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a traveler who flew on three different Air Canada flights between Fort McMurray and Moncton.

Officials say the passenger on AC 8372 from Fort McMurray to Calgary, AC 144 from Calgary to Toronto and flight AC 8918 from Toronto to Moncton on November 28th may have been infectious.

Flight 8372 departed at 6:10 a.m., flight 144 departed at 11:15 a.m. and flight 8918 departed at 8:30 p.m.

Anyone on these flights should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and take the online self-assessment or call 811 to arrange a COVID-19 test if they develop.