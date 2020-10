Public Health has identified a potential COVID-19 exposure at a gym in Moncton.

Anyone who visited the Fit 4 Less at 165 Main Street on any day from October 23th to October 25th between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days following their last visit.

If symptoms develop, individuals are directed to self-isolate and take the COVID-19 self-assessment online or call 811 to book a COVID-19 test.