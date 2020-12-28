Possible COVID-19 exposure on flights between Grand Prairie and Moncton December 20th

New Brunswick Public Health is warning of potential COVID-19 exposure on three Air Canada fights that made up a trip from Grand Prairie, Alberta to Moncton on December 19th and 20th.

On December 19th, AC flight 8476 arrived in Calgary from Grand Prairie at 4:39 p.m. and AC flight 150 arrived in Toronto from Calgary at 11:20 p.m.

The next day, AC flight 8910 landed in Moncton from Toronto at 11:23 a.m.

Officials say anyone who travelled on these flights should continue to follow the directions they received during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick.